Governor Ibikunle Amosun’s Convoy hit by CBN Bullion Van

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state on Thursday escaped death in an auto accident caused by a reckless bullion van driver working for the Central Bank of Nigeria. The accident happened at the Ibafo axis of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. The governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Media, Juwon Soyinka, said in a statement that the incident happened […]

The post Governor Ibikunle Amosun’s Convoy hit by CBN Bullion Van appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

