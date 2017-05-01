Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Governor Mutua dismisses ‘fake’ Wiper primaries after Wavinya win – The Star, Kenya

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Governor Mutua dismisses 'fake' Wiper primaries after Wavinya win
The Star, Kenya
A file photo of Wiper Machakos governor nominee Wavinya Ndeti and running mate Peter Mathuki, March 5, 2017. /JOSEPH NDUNDA. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. Results from the Wiper primaries are fake and pure propaganda, …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.