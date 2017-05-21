‘Governor Obiano did not travel with 179 people to US’

Anambra State government has dismissed the story suggesting that Governor Willie Obiano had travelled to the US with 179 people to be with his daughter on her graduation day.

“This story is the worst lie ever told by a disappointingly unintelligent opposition and its propaganda machinery. The truth however is that governor of travelled to his daughter’s graduation alone. Anyone seen around him in the US travelled on their own”, a statement by Obiano’s spokesman, James Eze, said.

“It is totally incredulous to suggest that Governor Obiano who in all his three years in office has never travelled overseas with any of his closest aides would suddenly open the floodgates and travel with 179 people to a mere graduation in the US. It is even more ridiculous to believe that any governor of Anambra State (not a banana republic, mark you) would conceive of such an idea in the 21st century”.

The post ‘Governor Obiano did not travel with 179 people to US’ appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

