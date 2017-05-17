Governor Obiano, Ikpeazu, Others Honored At Times Heroes Awards 2017

MyNaijaInfo.com

Obiano Wins Times Heroes Awards. The governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano represented by his deputy, Dr Nkem Okeke was once again decorated alongside other Nigerian greats at the Times Heroes Awards 2017 held yesterday at the International Conference Centre, Abuja. This is another worthy feather on the cap of governor Obiano of Anambra …

The post Governor Obiano, Ikpeazu, Others Honored At Times Heroes Awards 2017 appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

