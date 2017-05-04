Governor Okorocha and wife all smiles as their son bags Master’s degree from UK University (Photos)

The first son of Gov Rochas Okorocha, Afamefula has bagged his M.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering from Imperial College London on Wednesday.

A few years ago, he obtained a First Class degree in Engineering from Manchester University, UK. See more photos after the cut…



