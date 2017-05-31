Pages Navigation Menu

Governor Okorocha fires all Commissioners

Posted on May 31, 2017

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has sacked the State Executive Council and 27 local government transition committees with immediate effect. This was confirmed in a statement released by Okorocha’s principal secretary, Pascal Obi, on Tuesday. The Governor has ordered all former members of the executive to hand over to permanent secretaries or the most senior […]

