Governor Rochas sacks 27 local government transition committees, all commissioners

Posted on May 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Governor of Imo State,Rochas Okorocha on Tuesday terminated the appointment of the state executive council and 27 local government transition committees with immediate effect – The Transition Committee (TC) chairmen are advised to hand over to the directors of administration and general services of their respective council areas. In a statement released by the …

