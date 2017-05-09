Pages Navigation Menu

Governor sentenced to prison for blaspheming Islam

A governor in Indonesia has been sentenced to 2 years imprisonment for insulting Islam. The outgoing governor of Jakarta, Indonesia has been sentenced to two years in prison for blasphemy and inciting violence. Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, popularly known as Ahok, was the first ethnic Chinese Christian to run Indonesia’s capital, and the case was seen […]

