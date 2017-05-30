Governor Yahaya Bello Distributes Bags Of Rice and N1,000 To Kogi Residents
As part of activities to mark Democracy Day in Kogi State on Monday, May 29, 2017, the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello demonstrated his usual act of generosity to the good people of the state, by commissioning and distributing his face branded bags of rice, alongside N1,000, to Kogi residents.
The excited residents also trooped out in large numbers to appreciate the kind gesture of
This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!