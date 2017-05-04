Governor Yahaya Bello frustrating release of detained PDP youth leader – Aide alleges

Ekundayo Adigun, the media aide to the detained leader of Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) National Youth Frontier, Austin Okai, has accused Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, of using the apparatus of government to frustrate Okai’s release. In a statement he signed and issued to journalists in Abuja, Adigun alleged that governor Bello directed the state […]

Governor Yahaya Bello frustrating release of detained PDP youth leader – Aide alleges

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

