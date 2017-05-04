Governor Yahaya Bello frustrating release of detained PDP youth leader – Aide alleges
Ekundayo Adigun, the media aide to the detained leader of Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) National Youth Frontier, Austin Okai, has accused Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, of using the apparatus of government to frustrate Okai’s release. In a statement he signed and issued to journalists in Abuja, Adigun alleged that governor Bello directed the state […]
Governor Yahaya Bello frustrating release of detained PDP youth leader – Aide alleges
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!