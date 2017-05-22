Governors blame maize shortage on poor coordination between Govt and counties – The Standard
Governors blame maize shortage on poor coordination between Govt and counties
Peter Munya has served as the Council of Governors Chairman for two years. (Photo: Peter Muthomi, Standard). Governors have blamed the biting shortage of maize in the Kenya on poor coordination between the national government and counties.
