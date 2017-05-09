Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Governors, deputies to earn pensions for life in Enugu

Posted on May 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

‎Former governors in Enugu State will henceforth earn pension for life. This followed the passage of the amended gubernatorial pensions bill of 2015 and other matters connected therewith by the Enugu State House of Assembly. The law, however, has a proviso that the governor or the deputy must not be impeached to earn such life […]

Governors, deputies to earn pensions for life in Enugu

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.