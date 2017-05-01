Governors, lawmakers looking for trouble – NLC warns over minimum wage bill

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has stated that governors and lawmakers were seeking an epic battle by backing the bill which seeks to remove the National Minimum Wage from the exclusive to the concurrent legislative list. NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, accused some members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum of sponsoring such anti-workers’ legislation. The bill which […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

