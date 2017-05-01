Governors, lawmakers looking for trouble – NLC warns over minimum wage bill
Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has stated that governors and lawmakers were seeking an epic battle by backing the bill which seeks to remove the National Minimum Wage from the exclusive to the concurrent legislative list. NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, accused some members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum of sponsoring such anti-workers’ legislation. The bill which […]
