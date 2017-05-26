Governors Pass Vote Of Confidence On Osinbajo

By jonathan nda-Isaiah

Governors yesterday passed a vote of confidence in the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo for the way he has handled the country in the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was disclosed by Imo State governor,Rochas Okorocha after the National Economic Council meeting presided over by Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa.

He said members of the council lauded the leadership qualities of the Acting President, describing him as the “System Stabilizer.”

According to him, in a presentation by the governors, the acting President was told “this nation is very stable because of the role you play. God bless you our Acting President, thank you very much”.

He said the council then prayed that God Almighty should give the Acting President more strength to carry out the task of national re-engineering.

“But the highlight of the whole discussion today’s was a special commendation that the Council made on the Acting President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who we have all resolved to call a system’s stabilizer given the fact that Mr. President is on medical vacation, the system is still as smooth as it has always been. So, we commended the Acting President for a job well done,” Okorocha said.

He also said that the council reviewed the country ‘s finances and asked the Accountant General of the Federation to probe the discrepancies in the excess crude account.

He stated that the Council reviewed many money issues as it affects the nation. “We were made to understand from the office of the Accountant General that the excess crude account as at May 24th stands at $2.3 billion.

“Council also reviewed the discrepancies in figures and we have said that the Accountant General will go to look at it and at the next meeting he will brief the council appropriately.”

He said the governors expressed concern over the challenges states are facing as regard the loan support in view of the fact that the country is gradually moving out of recession, it might create some lapses in the economy.

“As regards the loan support what is called the budget support facility for states which is supposed to come to an end by the end of this month, council was concerned about the fact that we are gradually coming out of recession and if this budgetary support ceases at the end of May, it might create some lapses in our bid to stabilize the economy. So council resolved that the budgetary support be extended to enable states catch up with the economy challenges of the moment.

“The good news is that we have been reliably informed that crude production at Forcados terminal will soon commence and this will in any small way help the economy and the stabilization of the economy and for us to get out of recession as quickly as possible,” he stated.

