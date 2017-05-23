Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Govt committed to monitor SOEs debt levels: Gigaba – South African Broadcasting Corporation

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


South African Broadcasting Corporation

Govt committed to monitor SOEs debt levels: Gigaba
South African Broadcasting Corporation
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has committed his department to monitor the debt levels of state owned companies closely to ensure that they do not pose undue risk to the country's economy. Gigaba's undertaking follows last week's briefing by Treasury, …
S. Africa engages with rating agencies to avoid further downgrade: finance ministerXinhua
Gigaba punts financial sector reformCitizen
South Africa: Minister Malusi Gigaba – National Treasury Budget Vote 2017-18AllAfrica.com
Eyewitness News –Independent Online –The South African –Business Day (registration)
all 11 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.