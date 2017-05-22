Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Govt Issues Validation Guidelines For ‘Suspended Workers’ – Peace FM Online

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Peace FM Online

Govt Issues Validation Guidelines For 'Suspended Workers'
Peace FM Online
The Ministry of Finance has issued guidelines for the validation of suspended workers on government pay roll. A statement issued by Mr Patrick Nomo, the Chief Director, Ministry of Finance recounted that the Finance Minister, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, on
Payroll clean up denies more than 17, 000 workers salariesMyjoyonline.com

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.