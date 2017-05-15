Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Govt should reward artistes, others – Lari Williams

Posted on May 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A veteran actor and playwright, Lari Williams, has appealed to the Federal Government to do more to immortalise artistes and other citizens who made the country proud. Williams, who will soon celebrate 50 years as an artiste, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos. Williams, […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.