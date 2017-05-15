Govt should reward artistes, others – Lari Williams

A veteran actor and playwright, Lari Williams, has appealed to the Federal Government to do more to immortalise artistes and other citizens who made the country proud. Williams, who will soon celebrate 50 years as an artiste, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos. Williams, […]

