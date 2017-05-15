Govt should reward artistes, others – Lari Williams

A veteran actor and playwright, Lari Williams, has appealed to the Federal Government to do more to immortalise artistes and other citizens who made the country proud.

Williams, who will soon celebrate 50 years as an artiste, made the appeal in an interview with the Newsmen on Monday in Lagos.

Williams, popularly called ‘Uncle Lari’ by his colleagues, expressed dissatisfaction that some Nigerians who distinguished themselves internationally, were not immortalised.

“The first Nigerian world boxing champion, Hogan Bassey, who died in 1998 after breaking world records in England and America, who knows where his grave is?

“Others such as Dick Tiger Ihetu and Fela Sowande, died and were buried in America. Who knows their graves?

“Professional actors who left the shores of the country such as Orlando Martins, England’s top 15 favorite actors in 1947 and Hollywood’s first Nigerian actor who died in 1985, who remembers him?

“Pa Benedict Odiase, who composed the second Nigerian Anthem in 1978 but died at age 79 in 2013, was never rewarded, except with the Order Of the Niger (OON).

“Let us appreciate our own veterans; if we don’t encourage the past, we don’t remember the present; so how can we assist the future,’’ the septuagenarian urged.

The thespian, who studied theatre arts in the United Kingdom, told NAN that people from different parts of the world still visited and laid wreathes on the grave of English playwright, William Shakespeare, who died hundreds of years ago.

“Can this be done in Nigeria?

“There are so many talents in this country; if we don’t train them and encourage practitioners, we will not have a hope of encouraging future aspirants,” he said.

Williams said that encouraging personalities in the entertainment industry would boost the economy.

“Entertainment and tourism are playing a pivotal role in the nation’s economy just like in countries in Europe and the Americas.’’

He, however, thanked the government for conferring on him Member of the Federal Republic years ago.

Williams also appealed to theatre practitioners to make themselves relevant by producing worthy films and music that would make much impact.

Williams will celebrate 50 years as an artiste in September, 2017.

