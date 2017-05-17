Govt To Hand Over Mission Schools To Religious Bodies – Peace FM Online
|
Peace FM Online
|
Govt To Hand Over Mission Schools To Religious Bodies
Peace FM Online
The government will soon return the management and supervision of mission schools to religious bodies, the Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has hinted. The move, according to the minister, would be in fulfilment of the 2016 manifesto …
