‘Govt triggers regime change – NewsDay
|
NewsDay
|
'Govt triggers regime change
NewsDay
PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe's characterisation of social movements and other pro-democracy groups as regime change agents is misplaced as it is government that triggers the process every five years, #ThisFlag leader Evan Mawarire said yesterday.
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!