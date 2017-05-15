Gowon, Obasanjo, Jonathan, Jose, Momoh to be honoured at heroes’ award

FORMER Head of State, Gen Yakubu Gowon, retd, ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo and former President Goodluck Jonathan would be among those to be honored at the Daily Times Heroes award in commemoration of the paper’s 91-year anniversary.

A statement by Daily Times Publisher/Chairman of Folio Media Group, Mr. Fidelis Anosike said captains of industry, serving governors and other professionals including the clergy also made the list of awardees.

It also said the late Alhaji Babatunde Jose, John Momoh of Channels Television, Linda Ikeji; Nduka Obiagbena, Publisher of Thisday Newspapers; Chris Ubosi; Minister of State for Petroleum Mr. Ibe Kachukwu; Chairman of Heirs Holding Tony Elumelu; and Paul Adefarasin would also be honoured.

The statement reads: ‘’ What may turn out to be the biggest media award in Nigerian history is set for Abuja, the nation’s capital city as Daily Times of Nigeria formally unveils names of those considered worthy of its recognition. The award ceremony is part of activities to mark the 91st anniversary of Nigeria’s foremost newspaper. Nigeria has so many citizens and statesmen who have made contributions towards national development and are therefore qualified for the Heroes Award. A few were nominated for the award after painstaking processes, since according to him, it is not possible to bring all Nigerian heroes for recognition under one platform. Apart from journalists, publishers and other practitioners in the media industry, many politicians, administrators and other professionals including Nollywood actors and actresses are to receive the Heroes Award.

‘’Among media personalities on the list are Babatunde Jose, John Momoh of Channels Television, Linda Ikeji, Nduka Obiagbena of Thisday Newspaper and Chris Ubosi while Nollywood has the likes of Pete Edochie. Former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan are among civilian leaders while Gen. Yakubu Gowon, retd, former Head of State is the only former Military Head of State listed.

‘’Captains of industry, serving governors and other professionals including the clergy were not left out as the governors of Anambra, Rivers, Borno, Kogi, Abia and Lagos states among others are on the list.’’

The post Gowon, Obasanjo, Jonathan, Jose, Momoh to be honoured at heroes’ award appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

