GQ Are Calling ‘It Comes At Night’ The Scariest Movie Of 2017 [Trailer]
I don’t like horror movies, never have, but some people obviously enjoy being terrified.
That means we are treated to a number of new horror flicks every year, and some end up being a pile of turd.
If you ask GQ, though, It Comes at Night is going to be a real ‘cling on to those next you on the couch’ kind of movie.
Here’s what they had to say after watching the new trailer:
I say keep your eyes open, it’s less terrifying:
Scary, yes, but the most terrifying movie of 2017? I think we all know WHICH MOVIE is running away with that title…
