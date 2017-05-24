Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Grace Mugabe’s ex threatens to reveal Robert Mugabe’s health woes – The Zimbabwe Daily

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Zimbabwe Daily

Grace Mugabe's ex threatens to reveal Robert Mugabe's health woes
The Zimbabwe Daily
Stanley Goreraza, former husband to Zimbabwe First Lady, Doctor Grace Mugabe, promised to reveal all the health issues affecting President Robert Mugabe and he has just done so. Below is Goreraza statement on life threatening problems facing the …
Health Watch: Zimbabwe's Robert MugabeCouncil on Foreign Relations (blog)
Families evicted from 'Mugabe' farmThe Times (subscription)

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.