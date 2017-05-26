Pages Navigation Menu

Grace tipped for Cabinet post – NewsDay

Posted on May 26, 2017


Grace tipped for Cabinet post
FIRST Lady Grace Mugabe could soon be elevated to Cabinet as part of Zanu PF plans to prepare her to succeed her ageing husband, President Robert Mugabe, and be in a position to defend the First Family's business interests, as the sun sets on her …
