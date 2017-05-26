Grace tipped for Cabinet post – NewsDay
|
NewsDay
|
Grace tipped for Cabinet post
NewsDay
FIRST Lady Grace Mugabe could soon be elevated to Cabinet as part of Zanu PF plans to prepare her to succeed her ageing husband, President Robert Mugabe, and be in a position to defend the First Family's business interests, as the sun sets on her …
Nepotism in Zimbabwe: Robert Mugabe's Daughter Hired to Stop Bad Press
Ally-turned-enemy freed after insulting Mugabe
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!