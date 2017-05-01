Graft: Immigration withdraws 518 officers from 5 airports – Vanguard
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Vanguard
|
Graft: Immigration withdraws 518 officers from 5 airports
Vanguard
ABUJA— Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, has announced the withdrawal of 518 officers and men of the service from five international airports as part of efforts to curtail sharp practices of the personnel.
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!