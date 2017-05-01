Graft: Immigration withdraws 518 officers from 5 airports

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA— Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, has announced the withdrawal of 518 officers and men of the service from five international airports as part of efforts to curtail sharp practices of the personnel.

Spokesman of the service, James Sunday, in a statement, yesterday, gave the names of the airports as Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos; Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja; Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; Port Harcourt International Airport; and Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

“The deployment, which is part of the reforms aimed at bringing positive change of attitude to work among the officers and men, became necessary against the backdrop of sharp practices and in an effort to curtail same,” he said.

According to him, the massive deployment is also to reduce the number of officers and men in these formations by half for efficient service delivery and to enhance the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

“The Comptroller General is, therefore, calling on all officers and men of Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, to align with the change mantra and eliminate every unnecessary bureaucracy in the course of rendering services to the public”.

The post Graft: Immigration withdraws 518 officers from 5 airports appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

