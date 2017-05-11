Grammy award-winner, Lekan Babalola embarks on 'Ebo Tour'

Vanguard

NIGERIAN Grammy award-winning percussionist, Lekan Babalola has unveiled plans for his 2017 concert series tagged 'Ebo Tour.' Ebo which translates in Babalola's native Yoruba language as a 'traditional offering,' is a beautiful nexus between the …



and more »