Graphic images of iPhone that saved woman’s life after she was peppered with shrapnel in Manchester attack – TVNZ
|
Graphic images of iPhone that saved woman's life after she was peppered with shrapnel in Manchester attack
TVNZ
An iPhone may have saved the life of a woman peppered with metal shrapnel in Tuesday's Manchester attack. And despite losing a finger to a steel nut, Lisa Bridgett feels lucky to be alive. A steel nut hit Lisa Bridgett's iPhone in the Manchester attack …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!