Graphic Photos +Video of Alfa, His Wife and Four Children Murdered in Ogun State
These are heartbreaking photos and graphic video of the Islamic cleric, Alhaji Abolere Ipenuren, who was killed in his home in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State alongside his wife and four children in the early hours of Tuesday.
It was gathered that the suspected assassins stormed the house of the National Missioner of Mujib Dawal Islamic Society, at about 2am on Tuesday before hacking the man and his family members to death with a machete.
The incident occurred at Atiba area of Odogbolu Local Government Area.
The eldest child, a girl aged 11, her twin brothers, aged eight and the last female child, aged two were all killed. All the victims have been buried in accordance with Muslim rites, amid wailing by sympathisers and relations.
