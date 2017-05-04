Grass Cutting Scandal: Senate wants FG to Prosecute Suspended SGF Babachir Lawal
The Senate has called for prosecution of suspended Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal and others over alleged irregularities in Presidential Initiative on North-East (PINE) activities. The call followed the adoption of the recommendations in the report of the Senate Committee on Mounting Humanitarian Crisis in the North-East. Chairman of the committee, […]
