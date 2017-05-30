Great investment in mattress can do wonders for your body

DO you know that human beings spend roughly 30 per cent of their lives sleeping? Yes! If the average night’s sleep is about eight hours, then you can imagine how much of your lifetime you spend snoozing. If you live to 75 years old, it may add up to 25 years of your age.

This makes mattress one of the most important furniture purchases you must make for your home. Can you think of another item in your home that you use more than your bed? The reality is that, in this side of the world, we spend money more on electronics which, I believe, gives us happiness but what will give us joy, we don’t see it as a priority.

The truth of the matter is that the backache, the body pains of all sorts that take money from our pockets may be avoided if we begin to shift our priority to making life comfortable for ourselves. We go out early in the morning to our various places of work, sitting sometimes in damaged seat in the bus only to get to our destination to sit on uncomfortable chair.

Uncomfortable chair

The cycle continues when we return home to sit on less than comfortable settees only to go to bed on bad mattresses. What a life! People oftentimes build or rent apartments, buy quality upholstery, couches, equip the kitchen, put quality toilet seats, install air conditioners, buy generators to power the house and even change their bed, but still move in with old mattresses.

Life can be good if we take pains to prioritise our needs. You need quality sleep to be alert and healthy to use those things you give priority over mattress.

Your mattress is a huge contributor to getting quality sleep for your health and general well-being. It pays to invest in your rest, and that means choosing the mattress that is right for you. Still not convinced? Here are some key reasons you should consider spending money on good mattress.

Good mattress decreases your stress level

A full and restful night’s sleep is your number one defence against stress. A lack of good sleep leaves you more vulnerable to stress and you may find yourself overwhelmed by situations that you could normally handle with ease. Not just having seven to eight hours of sleep is what matters but doing it on a good mattress will better equip you to manage the demands of your day.

It increases productivity

You may have also experienced the impact of a sleepless night on your ability to get things done the next day. That foggy, zombie-like feeling interferes with your daily work activities, and your boss probably doesn’t appreciate you nodding off during your office hours.

A good night’s sleep helps you concentrate on the task at hand and stay alert and focused throughout your work day. This also relates to sitting on a good chair in the office. This will be discussed fully in future.

It boosts your mood

You probably know firsthand that lack of sleep negatively impacts your mood. You may also notice that you are more irritable, impatient or even hostile after a sleepless night. While your body may feel tired, the emotional centres of your brain are 60% more reactive; suddenly molehills turn into mountains and it is more difficult to control your emotions.

So when you hear your co-workers whispering about how you woke up on the wrong side of the bed this morning, they may have a point! Or maybe you woke up on the right side of the wrong mattress. Either way, you’ll be amazed at how just a few extra hours of restful sleep can improve your attitude and outlook.

It maintains long-term health and well-being

The benefits of sleep go beyond the mental and emotional. Getting quality sleep is vital to your physical health as well. Practising healthy sleep habits over time decreases your risk for a number of diseases, including heart disease, diabetes, stroke and arthritis. Sleep is also essential to maintaining a healthy weight, supporting your immune system and preventing premature aging. Yes, getting your beauty rest is a real thing!

It reduces back pain and body aches

One of the most common, and easily avoidable, causes of back pain and body aches is an unsupportive mattress.

It could be that your mattress is not right for your body type and sleep preferences, or it could be the age of your mattress. In either situation, the solution is finding a quality mattress that supports your spine and joints properly. A good mattress can do wonders for your body pain and sleep comfort.

It saves you money

Investing a few extra naira in your mattress now will save you money in the long run. Cheaper mattresses tend to use lower quality materials that won’t stand the test of time. You’ll end up replacing your mattress more often when you could have invested a little more upfront for a higher quality, better performing product. You can save yourself a future headache by purchasing the highest quality mattress available that fits your budget and comfort needs.

The post Great investment in mattress can do wonders for your body appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

