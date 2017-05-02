Pages Navigation Menu

Greece, creditors reach deal on fresh bailout loan

Greece and its international creditors have reached a preliminary deal to allow the disbursement of a much-needed new bailout loan to the debt-ridden country, both sides said on Tuesday. The agreement includes another round of austerity measures and tax reforms from Athens. In return, the European Stability Mechanism, the euro area’s rescue fund, would provide […]

