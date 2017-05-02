Greece, creditors reach deal on fresh bailout loan
Greece and its international creditors have reached a preliminary deal to allow the disbursement of a much-needed new bailout loan to the debt-ridden country, both sides said on Tuesday. The agreement includes another round of austerity measures and tax reforms from Athens. In return, the European Stability Mechanism, the euro area’s rescue fund, would provide […]
The post Greece, creditors reach deal on fresh bailout loan appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!