Griezmann agrees to £280,000-a-week Man Utd deal

MANCHESTER UNITED have agreed personal terms with Antoine Griezmann, paving the way for his move to Old Trafford. SunSport understands a five-year deal worth £280,000 a week has been accepted by the Atletico Madrid striker. Atletico know of the development and have targeted Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez and Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette as possible replacements. United […]

