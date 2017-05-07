Group advises militants against attacking oil, gas installations – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
Group advises militants against attacking oil, gas installations
Guardian (blog)
“Vice President Yemi Osinbajo recently toured the Niger Delta region and conceded that past administrations were unfair and unjust to the people. The Niger Delta Youth Coalition (NDYC), a socio-cultural group, on Sunday advised the Niger Delta militant …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!