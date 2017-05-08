Group calls for innovative teaching to enhance quality of education

Mrs Emem Opashi, Chief Executive Officer, Annual School Needs Exhibition (ASNE), an educational group has called on the management of schools in the country to apply innovative teaching to enhance the quality of education. Opashi made the call at a news conference on the 2017 ASNE Educational Fair with the theme: “Celebrating Creativity in Enterprise’’.…

The post Group calls for innovative teaching to enhance quality of education appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

