Group drums support for Folashade in Lagos LG poll

By Festus Ahon

Ikorodu people,under the aegis of Change Alliance Leadership Group, CALG, have called on the people of Ikorodu Local Government Area of Lagos State to vote en-mass for Princess Folashade Olabanji-Oba as Chairman of the council in the forthcoming council elections in the state.

Describing Folashade, who is a flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as a woman of integrity and vision, the group urged members of the party in the area to embark on door to door campaign for the council chairmanship hopeful.

National Coordinator of the group, Mrs Julieta Ugodo, in a chat with newsmen, said Folashade has the pedigree and prerequisite knowledge to take Ikorodu council to a higher level.

Noting that Folashade had before now in her private capacity, been rendering help to students, pupils, the young and the old in the area, Ugodo said, “We believe that if given the chairmanship position of Ikorodu, there will be massive development and Ikorodu will be like Dubai in the next four years.”

“She will embark on people oriented programmes that will ameliorate the sufferings of the Ikorodu people. She has the interest of the generality of the people at heart. Let us vote for a woman that will transform the socio-economic lives of our people.”

Speaking further, she said they had resolved to embark on serious campaign for Folashade, adding that every member of the group mainly of APC stock have resolved to carry out an enlightenment sensitization campaign and door to door campaign to ensure the emergence of Folashade as the next chairman of Ikorodu council.

