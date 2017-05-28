Group empowers Ikorodu community

Grace to Grace International Church (GGIC), through its Grace and Mercy Scheme (GAMP), has empowered hundreds of residents of Isawo community in Ikorodu, Lagos.

The foundation also provided free medical screening for residents while the beneficiaries received medication for their ailments. The cases the group could not handled were referred.It also graduated 21 females from the church’s free tailoring institution.

Admonishing the graduands, the President of Evangelical Bible Outreach Ministries, Prophet Isa El- Buba, advised them to maximize the opportunity they received from the church.

and also be a blessing to their communities.

His words: “What this means is that responsibility has come on them, responsibility to make a difference, they have to encourage others and multiply what has been given to them. They have to be productive, they need to multiply and also contribute to the growth of others”.

The General Overseer of the church, Pastor Atinuke Adesanya, said her ministry believes in helping the less privileged, saying this will give birth to a healthier and richer society. The UK-based preacher said such initiatives help to reduce tensions in poor communities and enable the rich to feel safe among the less privileged.By Olayinka Latona

