Group orders Transparency International to vacate Nigeria within 72 hours

A human rights group, under the aegis of Save Humanity Advocacy Centre has given the Transparency International 72 hours to leave the country over its recent report that former Nigerian military chiefs stole as much as $15 billion through fraudulent arms procurement deals. According to a recent report jointly presented by the Executive Director of […]

Group orders Transparency International to vacate Nigeria within 72 hours

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

