Group says FG’s ban on rice importation has boosted rice farming – Vanguard
|
Group says FG's ban on rice importation has boosted rice farming
Vanguard
The Enuma FADAMA Rice Production Cluster in Kuchita, Lavun Local Government Area of Niger, says that Federal Government's ban on importation of rice has boosted rice farming in the country. Mr Ndatsu Fari, the Chairman of the group, told newsmen on …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!