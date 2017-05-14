Group Tasks Delta Senators On Better Representation

By OMONU YAX-NELSON, Abuja

A coalition of civil society groups in Delta State has advocated better representation and dividends of democracy from their senators.

They include Foundation Against Fraud, Indiscipline and Corruption (FAFIC), Era of Change, Occupy Unlimited and Buhari Support Movement and other civil society organisations.

Efe Williams, the director of FAFIC, who spoke on behalf of the group, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

According to him, the senators need to be reminded that the people back home are the reasons they are on the seat of power and their interests should be well represented.

“The reality of political representation in Delta State today, particularly in the senate is that the constituencies have suffered as those representing us have become indifferent to the reasons we voted them.

“The senators are the biggest representatives of us in the federal legislature; therefore, they must represent us well by bringing dividends of democracy back home.

“Delta state contributes a lot to the nation’s economy; it therefore, needs adequate federal attention in terms of good roads, healthcare and other basic infrastructures.

“Someone needs to speak and represent our interest adequately, and that is what we demand from the senators representing the three districts in the state,” he said.

Williams expressed dissatisfaction that there was a gap between the lawmakers and the people they represented at home since they were far away in Abuja,

He said that since the senators were not always in touch with their people at home, there seemed to be little or no presence of their constituency projects for the people they represent.

“We hereby call on Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, representing Delta Central; Sen. James Manager and Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi, Delta South and Delta North, respectively that we need dividends of democracy from them.

“Let them get closer to the people and make their constituency offices operational so that the people can speak to them about their needs and collective interests.

“The usual practice of having accessible office only during elections time is no longer acceptable to us,” he stressed.

