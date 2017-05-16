Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Group wants individuals behind Buhari’s death report exposed – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Group wants individuals behind Buhari's death report exposed
NAIJ.COM
The National Forum of Democrats has urged the office of the NSA and the DG, DSS to deploy resources at its disposal to unmask those behind the false news report of President Muhammadu Buhari's death, with a view to bringing them to book. It would be …
Why Nigerians Rate The Army Best Defence AgencyLeadership Newspapers

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.