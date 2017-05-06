Growing African repression causing migrant exodus: Oxfam – Channel NewsAsia

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Africa


Growing African repression causing migrant exodus: Oxfam
DURBAN: African countries are becoming increasingly repressive and causing more people to leave their homes, British charity Oxfam said this week, as Germany warned of the destabilising effect migration is having on the continent. Political freedom and …
