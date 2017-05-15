Growth in UK exports slowed last year, says Enterprise Ireland – RTE.ie
Growth in UK exports slowed last year, says Enterprise Ireland
Growth in exports to the UK slowed from 12% in 2015 to 2% last year in companies supported by state body Enterprise Ireland. Overall sales globally grew by 6% last year to €21.6 billion. "The fact that the growth of exports to the UK have slowed …
'Impact of Brexit on Irish companies already started' as export growth to UK slows considerably
Export growth to UK slows from 12% to 2%
