GTB: Bullish investor sentiment trailing from Q1 persists – Vanguard
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Vanguard
|
GTB: Bullish investor sentiment trailing from Q1 persists
Vanguard
AMIDST stellar performance in the Full Year 2016 and first Quarter 2017, investors' sentiment has been bullish on Guaranty Trust Bank Plc's stock, driving it to N26.63 per share by last weekend, up from N16.64 it started the year with, thus hitting a …
Bulls may take a breather on D-Street
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!