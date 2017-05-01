GTB: Bullish investor sentiment trailing from Q1 persists

Vanguard

AMIDST stellar performance in the Full Year 2016 and first Quarter 2017, investors' sentiment has been bullish on Guaranty Trust Bank Plc's stock, driving it to N26.63 per share by last weekend, up from N16.64 it started the year with, thus hitting a …

Bulls may take a breather on D-Street Daily News & Analysis



all 2 news articles »