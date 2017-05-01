Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

GTBank Food and Drink Fair to Boost Small Businesses – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
GTBank Food and Drink Fair to Boost Small Businesses – THISDAY Newspapers

THISDAY Newspapers

GTBank Food and Drink Fair to Boost Small Businesses
THISDAY Newspapers
As part of its continued efforts to inspire the entrepreneurial spirit of young Nigerians, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, is currently providing opportunities to more than 100 small businesses in Nigeria's Food Industry through provision of free storefronts

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.