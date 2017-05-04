GTBank hosts 100 SMEs in Food & Drink Fair

OVER 100 small businesses in Nigeria’s Food Industry was provided with free storefronts at the GTBank Food and Drink, recently organised by Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, which held during the 2017 Worker’s Day holiday.

The two-day event offered small businesses in the Nigerian Food Industry a free and vibrant platform to connect with a wider segment of their target markets as well as experts in their business fields.

The 2016 edition of the GTBank Food and Drink Fair had over 90 exhibitors from the food sector and attracted more than 25,000 guests.

The 2017 edition expanded on the favourite features of the previous event, such as Master Classes led by internationally renowned Chefs and Sales exhibitions by small businesses. It also provided new and exciting features such as a Farmers’ market, where SMEs involved in agriculture showcased and sold fresh and organic farm products, and a Baking Masterclass for children kids.

There was also a diverse range of restaurants offering mouth-watering dishes, outdoor grills and thrilling entertainment as well as savoury wine tastings to attendees.

