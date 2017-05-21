GTBank-Lagos State Principals Cup enters final knock stage

The ongoing GTBank-Lagos State Principal cup season 8 has produced an exciting array of football skills and talent discovery beyond fans and spectators expectations.

No doubt the just concluded quarterfinals games did not let down the expectations and excitement as the games played out very upsetting events.

The tournament is set to move to the next stage as fixtures for the semifinals stipulated for Wednesday 24th of May 2017 have being announced.

The quarterfinals stage of the tournament, which featured 8 games, that sent four teams parking, in both the male and female categories of the competition, leaving 4 teams to continue their quest to make their schools proud in the two categories. The quarterfinals held on Tuesday16th and Thursday 17th May 2017 at the Onikan Stadium in Lagos.

In the opening game on Tuesday for the female category, Sanya Senior Grammar School, Surulere won Ijaiye Community Estate Senior Grammar School, Ojokoro by 3-2. In the second game played, Ikorodu Senior High School, Ikorodu convincingly maintained superior game play over The Lekki Community Senior High School with a flawless 6-0 victory.

In the male category, Ijaiye Housing Estate Senior Grammar School and Gbaja Boys Senior High School played a single goal draw at full time, after which Ijaiye Housing Estate Senior Grammar School won the game with a convincing 5-2 on penalty shootout.

In the second game, Estate Senior Grammar School, Mushin and Muslim Senior College, Oworonsoki played a very competitive 2-2 draw at full time and Muslim Senior College, Oworonsoki won the tie by penalty shootout that ended 4-2.

Adesina Odeyemi, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education, Lagos State (3rd left); Barrister Seyi Akinwumi, Chairman LSFA (4th right); Derin Alex-Adedipe, GTBank Representative (middle) with the Ikorodu Senior High School team at the GTBank-Lagos State Principals Cup quarterfinals games held at the Onikan Stadium in Lagos.

The Female teams took to the pitch first on Wednesday, as Government Senior College, Agege battered CMS Girls Senior Secondary School, Bariga in a flawless 8-0 victory. Euba Secondary School, Mushin and Isale Eko Grammar School, Lagos Island played the second game in the female category on Wednesday, a game that ended in single goal margin victory for the Isale Eko Grammar School team.

In the male category, the competition saw a set of competitive and upsetting games as Odogunyan Senior Grammar Sch. Ikorodu sent the Dairy Farm Senior Secondary School packing in a 2-0 victory.

Badore Community Senior High School and Ikotun Senior High School, Ikotun played goalless at full time, Ikotun Senior High School won on penalty shootout in a 4-3 victory.

The fixtures for the semifinals, stipulated for Wednesday 24th of May 2017 shows great promise as the Sanya Senior Grammar School, Surulere will do battle with Government Senior College, Agege, while Ikorodu Senior High School, Ikorodu will face Isale Eko Grammar School, Lagos Island in the female category on their road to the finals.

In the male category, Ijaiye Housing Estate Senior Grammar School, Ojokoro will face Odogunyan senior Grammar School, Ikorodu and Muslim Senior College; Oworonshoki will keep a date with Ikotun Senior High School, Ikotun, in their bid for the trophy.

Anthony Nlebem & Hezron Atunde

The post GTBank-Lagos State Principals Cup enters final knock stage appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

