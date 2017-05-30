GTBank named African Bank of the Year

GUARANTY Trust Bank Plc has been named the African Bank of the Year at this year’s African Bankers Awards. The awards was presented during a prestigious gala dinner last week at Ahmedabad, India, on the sidelines of the Annual Meeting of African Development Bank.

Now in its eleventh year, the African Banker Awards is internationally recognized as the landmark finance event to reward achievements, commend best practices and celebrate excellence in African banking. The award provides a platform to bring together industry leaders from across Africa, celebrate the achievements of those driving economic growth and shaping the future of Africa.

Commenting on the awards ceremony, publisher of African Banker Magazine; Mr. Omar Ben Yedder said “In the year under review, GTBank demonstrated positive results across numerous indices, including a strong balance sheet, growing customer base and a continuous regional expansion. The bank’s strong performance in 2016 underlined the success of its strategy which was reflected in a net profit growth of 37 per cent in 2016 despite difficult trading conditions in its main market.”

Receiving the award on behalf of the Bank, Segun Agbaje, Managing Director/CEO of GTBank said: “We are honoured to be recognized as the best bank in Africa by a globally renowned and well respected magazine. This award is an affirmation of our commitment to creating sustainable value for our customers, shareholders and the communities in which we operate.”

He added that “Our vision has always been to create an African institution that can compete anywhere in the world in terms of good corporate governance, innovation and superior service delivery, and buoyed by this award.”

The post GTBank named African Bank of the Year appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

