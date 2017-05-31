GTBank Principals Cup: Ijaiye Housing Estate, Isale Eko Grammar Sch are champs – Nigeria Today

Pages Navigation Menu

GTBank Principals Cup: Ijaiye Housing Estate, Isale Eko Grammar Sch are champs
A classic first half performance by Ijaiye Housing Estate Senior Secondary School gave them a 2-0 victory over Ikotun Senior High School in the final of the 2017 GTBank-Lagos State Principals Cup. The final was played at the Teslim Balogun stadium …
