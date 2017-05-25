Pages Navigation Menu

GTBank wins 2016 African Bank of the Year

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

Foremost African financial institution; Guaranty Trust Bank plc has been named the African Bank of the Year at this year’s African Banker Awards. The Awards was presented during a prestigious gala dinner on 23rd May Ahmedabad, India, on the sidelines of the Annual Meeting of African Development Bank.   Now in its 11th year, The African…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

